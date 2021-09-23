What you need to know about the rise in respiratory illnesses in Sussex children this autumn and winter

Sussex NHS Commissioners, responsible for our GP services, have produced a traffic light system to help parents know whether their child needs medical intervention or can be cared for at home.

A spokesman said: "This year because of lockdown easing we have seen a 20%-50% increase in the number of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases through the summer months, and as we now transition towards the autumn and winter it is really important that parents of young and vulnerable children know when they should seek medical attention.

"We are urging all parents to know the warning signs of respiratory conditions and to contact their health care professional when they need to."

Sussex health bosses have issued advice for parents

The early symptoms of bronchiolitis/ RSV are similar to those of a common cold, such as a runny nose and a cough.

Further symptoms can develop over the next few days, and may include:

- a slight high temperature (fever)

- a dry and persistent cough

- difficulty feeding

- rapid or noisy breathing (wheezing)

Parents should seek emergency NHS care if their child become breathless – the most common symptom of severe RSV.

Most cases of bronchiolitis are not serious, but you should contact your GP or call NHS 111 if:

- you’re worried about your child

- your child has taken less than half their usual amount during the last 2 or 3 feeds, or they have had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more

- your child has a persistent high temperature of 38C or above

- your child seems very tired or irritable

Dial 999 for an ambulance if:

- your child is having difficulty breathing.

- your child's tongue or lips are blue.

- there are long pauses in your child's breathing.

Michaela Green from Sussex had first-hand experience of Bronchiolitis last month when one of her twins was admitted to hospital with the respiratory disease.

“Like any mother I know my child inside and out and I just knew this was more than a common cold, I checked her temperature and it was reading at well over 38C but it was her breathing that concerned me the most as she was struggling to breath and inhaling lots more than usual," she said.

"After a call to my GP we were sent straight to hospital. After a few days of care we were sent home and thankfully she is back to normal now. I will be keeping a print out of the traffic light poster on my fridge so I have quick access to it should any of my three children have symptoms in the future.”