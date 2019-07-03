Rustington GP surgery closes as popular doctor retires

A Rustington GP surgery has closed after its popular doctor retired.

After 24 years of caring for the community at The Lawns Surgery in Glenville Road, Dr Charles Shlosberg hung up his stethoscope for good at the end of June.

Dr Charles Shlosberg has retired

Speaking at the time the closure announcement was made, the father-of-two, 65, said he looked forward to a ‘happy retirement’ with his wife Emma Tilley – a doctor at Westcourt Medical Centre in The Street, Rustington.

He said: “It has been hard work, but very enjoyable and I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.”

Former patients of his have paid tribute to his care.

Shirley Western Dew, from Oakland Court, Littlehampton, said: “My husband Roy and I have been treated over the last 20 years with great care and kindness by Dr Shlosberg and we would like to thank him for his exceptional treatment all that time.”

An NHS spokesman said the contract for The Lawns Surgery finished on Sunday and that ‘they had worked hard over the last six months’ to make sure patients were moved to nearby surgeries.

They said: “The majority of patients have now re-registered elsewhere and those who remained registered with The Lawns Surgery have been allocated a new GP practice and have been written to directly.”