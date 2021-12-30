MP Nick Gibb praises vaccine centre at Bognor Regis Football Club

Speaking to staff at the NHS West Sussex clinical commissioning group (CCG), MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Nick Gibb, said it was 'great' to see so many people waiting to get their jab.

Visiting the site yesterday (Wednesday, December 29), he said: "I have come to see the mobile vaccination unit that the NHS has been putting on for people in the town.

"It's great to see so many people queuing to have their boosters and also to have their first or second jab as well if they have not had those.

"I think it is really important to get the booster jab if you have not already. All the evidence is that it does provide the best protection against the new variant - the Omicron variant of Covid.

"We were are doing it not only protecting ourselves.

"You are also protecting other people who might need the NHS so we are trying to, as a country, keep the pressure on the NHS as light as possible so we are not filling up those scarce beds with people with Covid and therefore preventing somebody with another condition from going into hospital."

A spokesman for NHS West Sussex CCG said on Twitter: "It's not too late to head down to #Bognor FC today for your COVID-19 vaccination - open for walk-ins until 4pm.