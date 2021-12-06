Amanda Pryor, 53 from Barnham, set up a number of support groups for women in Yapton and Ford Village hall, Rustington Girl Guide hall and Donnington parish hall

She said: “I set up the groups because I was completely fed up of not being able to talk freely about what I was going through, therefore not understanding anything.

“I just thought the menopause was when your periods stop and you have a few hot flushes, but I was wrong.

Picture: Pixabay

“I wanted to create a safe environment for women to talk openly.”

The groups discuss everything and anything to do with being a woman.

There are guest speakers, including nutritionists, fitness experts as well as mindfulness evenings and GPs that specialise in menopause.

Amanda has created a safe environment for everyone to chat about HRT, hot flushess, insomnia, vaginal dryness, hairy chins, partners and their understanding, diet, exercise, weight gain without fear or judgement.

Amanda said: “The groups are vitally important, suddenly you realise you're not alone, actually you're normal, lots of ladies have decided to take HRT since joining, some are still deciding, mainly due to the negative press over the years.”

Amanda runs the groups on her own and wants to encourage younger ladies to join the groups to learn, to laugh and to cry.

She said: “Try us once and I guarantee you’ll be back for a bit more.”

The menopause usually occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, as a woman’s oestrogen levels decline. But around one in 100 women experience the menopause before 40 years of age.

During the menopause a woman’s oestrogen levels decline. Periods usually start to become less frequent over a few months or years before they stop altogether. Sometimes they can stop suddenly.