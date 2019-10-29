How you rated GP practices in Bognor Regis

This is how GP practices in Bognor Regis ranked according to overall patient experience.

Here is the list of the surgeries in Bognor Regis, ranked on the percentage of people who said their overall experience was fairly good or very good.

1. Maywood Health Care Centre 225 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 2UW - 93.4% of patients felt that their overall experience was fairly good or very good.

2. West Meads Surgery 2-8 The Precinct, West Meads, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB - 84.1% of patients felt that their overall experience was fairly good or very good.

3. Flansham Park Health Centre 109 Flansham Park, Felpham, Bognor Regis, PO22 6DH - 93% of patients felt that their overall experience was fairly good or very good.

4. Grove House Surgery 80 Pryors Lane, Pagham, Bognor Regis, PO21 4JB - 85.6% of patients felt that their overall experience was fairly good or very good.

