Home care company in Chichester and Bognor Regis is looking to recruit more staff

The caring team at Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis SUS-211214-211746003

Each year, Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis sees a 30 per cent seasonal uplift in client enquiries. When families get together for festive gatherings, they notice any issues in their family’s health and wellbeing, particularly if they haven’t seen their loved ones for a long time. That leads to families having to consider care options, before making enquiries in the new year.

Simon McGee, owner at Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis, said: “When we see more of our elderly relatives over the festive season, any problems with health and wellbeing that exist become more apparent. Perhaps Mum doesn’t seem as mobile as she once was, or maybe Dad has become too forgetful to get through the day on his own? The rest of the family look at how they can help, and very often that means getting professional care.”

Home Instead has 25 caregiver vacancies to meet this anticipated rise in demand.

Commenting on the role of a caregiver, Simon said: “We recruit people from a whole range of backgrounds, but one thing they have in common is that they have a genuine desire to make a difference. With some training under their belts, which we provide in full, they go on and make it possible for an older adult in the local area to live well at home.”

Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis has been open for six years and employs 75 caregivers who help older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.