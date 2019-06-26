Family of toddler diagnosed with cancer to donate 'two cars worth of gifts' to St Richard's Hospital

A father, whose 23-month-old son was diagnosed with cancer, has been left overwhelmed by the response to his family’s campaign.

Dexter Richardson was diagnosed with a Wilms’ kidney tumour on Wednesday, April 3, after his nursery, First Steps Childcare at Chichester College, ‘spotted a firm patch on his tummy’. Read more here

Following a major operation in May, he was signed off at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday (June 25) and is just one operation away from being able to ring the end of treatment bell.

‘Over the moon’ dad Mark Richardson, from Pagham, said: "It was really good news. He just needs to have his central line removed and then he will be able to ring the end of treatment bell."

Mark also provided an update on the Dash4Dexter campaign, which has so far raised ‘well over £9,000’.

Mark said the money will be used to buy the toy room wish lists for Howard ward at St Richard’s Hospital and the Piam Brown and G4 wards at Southampton hospital. Mark said: “We are delivering two cars worth of gifts to St Richard’s on Friday (June 28).

“We had a quiz night last Wednesday (June 19) which raised more than £900. People were really generous and it was the longest raffle in the world. It seemed to go on forever.

“We have now organised a charity football match at Bognor Football Club on Sunday, August 18. We will be forming a Dash4Dexter team and teaming up with Keep Daisy Smiling [a campaign set up in 2017 after Daisy Wigginton, from Bracklesham, was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer].”

“It will be two teams made up of friends and family and football legends in the community.

“We are just keeping the fundraising going and moving along.”