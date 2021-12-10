On Wednesday, December, 8, the Government announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, with Covid vaccine passports now becoming mandatory at all large events.

People will have to provide their NHS Covid Pass providing full vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In the Arun District an estimated 12,380 people had not been vaccinated by December 5 and will likely be affected when the new rules come into effect.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new rule will come into effect on Wednesday December 15.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across the Arun District with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. In Bognor Regis Central 3,107 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 29.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

2. In Hawthorn Road 1,380 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 20.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

3. In South Bersted 1,317 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 19.3 per cent of the over-12 population.

4. In Littlehampton West and River 1,104 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 17.1 per cent of the over-12 population.