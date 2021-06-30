Vaccination drive sees 22,000 jabs given to Sussex residents in one weekend

People queued for their jabs on Saturday and Sunday’s walk-in sessions across the county, in the 'final push' to ensure all adults are vaccinated against the virus.

In addition to the 20,000 jabs given at larger vaccination centres and pharmacies over the weekend, 2,000 more were vaccinated at walk-in sessions in Brighton, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Eastbourne, Newhaven and other Sussex locations.

Amy Galea, Senior Responsible Officer for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “It was so encouraging to see the scenes across the weekend as our services pulled out all the stops to offer as many walk-in sessions as possible.

The NHS is also urging people not to delay second doses, with over 50s now being invited to bring second appointments forward to eight weeks rather than 12. Photo: Getty Images

“We know that walk-in vaccination sessions work for people who would rather not make a fixed appointment and those who would like to get their vaccine with friends or family, and this weekend was a great step forward to make sure that all adults are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We want to say a huge thanks to everyone who attended for their vaccination and all the clinicians, volunteers and organisers who worked hard over the weekend to ensure as many people as possible received their first or second dose.

“The hard work doesn’t stop here, there are plans for many more walk-in sessions this weekend and over the next three weeks to make sure everyone has the opportunity to receive their vaccination before the middle of July.”

First doses are still available for anyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccination and the local NHS is urging everyone who wants to arrange it to come forward.

You can book online via the national booking system or by calling 119, or attending one of the walk-in sessions.

Free transport is also available to help people get to their appointments.

The NHS is also urging people not to delay second doses, with over 50s now being invited to bring second appointments forward to eight weeks rather than 12.

Ms Galea added: "It is vital that everyone makes sure they receive their second dose. With rising rates of Covid-19 in some of our communities, it is vital protection.

!If you are contacted to bring forward your second dose appointment I would urge you to do this as soon as possible, as getting both doses is what will give everyone the maximum possible protection against the virus.

“The vaccine is our most effective shield and there has never been a more important time to get protected."