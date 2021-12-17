More than 1,000 appointments at first ever 24-hour Covid Vaccination clinic in the South East

The clinic at Saxonbrook Medical Centre in Maidenbower, Crawley, opened at 8am today (Friday December 17)) and is appointment-only, with bookings made via the NHS National Booking System and 119. The team aim to offer 1,000 appointments across the 24 hours.

They opened this clinic up to allow more access to the whole community and access to those who are unable to attend during the day and are struggling to find appointments because of shiftwork, problems with childcare.

Dr Hicham Nakouzi at Saxonbrook Medical Centre

Because of the demand they have already opened more slots after midnight and hope to make more available throughout the day.

GP Dr Hicham Nakouzi said: "We are piloting it and we weren't sure what the uptake would be like.

"It seems like it's a successful pilot, I think there will be more centres across the UK doing it and we will providing here again if we can.

"We all need to rely on the science at the moment and listen to the scientists. If they are telling us the booster is helping the community here with people getting fewer problems and not getting unwell, this is what we need to rely on."