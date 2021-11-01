Millions can get booster jabs at walk-in sites without an appointment

People can find their nearest vaccination site using the NHS online walk-in finder (Photo: Getty Images)

Covid-19 booster jabs are now available at walk-in vaccinations centres across England without the need for appointment.

The rollout comes as the NHS attempts to increase jab uptake ahead of winter in a bid to ease pressure on the health service, and keep infections under control.

From Monday (1 November), anyone who is eligible for a booster, and had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago, can now turn up at one of hundreds of jab sites across England for their top-up.

How do I find a walk-in site?

NHS England has advised people to use its online walk-in finder to check where their nearest vaccination site is.

The health service said almost every person who is registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

The walk-in finder website will reveal whether a vaccination centre is offering booster doses, vaccines for 12 to 15 year-olds, or anyone aged 16 and over.

To find your nearest walk-in centre offering booster doses, enter your details on the NHS website.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just nice to have, it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter.

“So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Who is eligible for a booster jab?

The following groups of people are eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster jab:

those aged 50 and over

people who live and work in care homes

frontline health and social care workers

people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus

people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections

NHS England said more than six million people have now received a booster jab or a third dose – the latter is being given to people with severely weakened immune systems.

However, the Prime Minister urged those who have not yet come forward for their booster and are eligible to do so to get vaccinated.

Speaking during his trip to the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday (31 October), Boris Johnson said: “I think rather than thinking new restrictions, the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it.

“It’s a very important message. I think people don’t quite realise that the first two jabs do start to wane.

“How sad, how tragic it would be if people who had other complications, other compromises in their health, got seriously ill because they were overconfident about their level of immunity and didn’t get their booster when they needed it.