Latest Covid-19 figures for Arun District revealed

While 359 people had tested positive in the past seven days – down 254 on the previous seven days.

There had been two deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Arun and 46 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 121,319 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 103,625 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Arun District