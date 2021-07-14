Latest coronavirus figures for Arun District revealed

While 522 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 198 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 119,686 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 95,872 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Arun District

In Worthing 54 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

While 280 people had tested positive in the past seven days, up 134 since the previous seven days.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but 24 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days.