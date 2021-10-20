Covid cases for over 60’s: Where Chichester and Arun rank in England.
Chichester and Arun districts both rank low for infections for over 60’s.
The ranking, based on the number of cases per 100,000 people over 60, sees the two authorities sit low in terms of confirmed cases throughout the country despite the record of confirmed cases.
52 reported cases were confirmed in Chichester over the seven day period with 122.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile Arun recorded more cases with 62 but had a lower number per 100,000 than Chichester with 107.4.
Despite both Chichester and Arun being low on the ranking overall infections for the over 60’s are on the rise.
On Monday (18 October) there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows one month after the NHS’ Covid Booster campaign targeting the most at risk.
Those aged over 60 have so far been given 1,963,828 top ups ahead of expected Covid cases over winter.
Despite the increase of jabs NHS leaders are calling for a Covid Plan B to avert ‘winter crisis’