Lynn Hoare said on Facebook: “I’ve been trying for the last four weeks to book North Gate for my clinically vulnerable 60-year-old husband. I only get Portsmouth or Southampton yet now people in their forties are being offered it when they haven’t finished the over 50s or vulnerable unless they drive for miles. I give up.”

Anne-Marie Hopkins said: "Could not get one in Chichester. Had to go to Leigh Park . Nearest one available. Queued for an hour outside the Greywell Pharmacy today. Most of us in the queue were from Bognor or Chichester. One couple from Worthing. And it was not a walk in one."

The service can offer 600 vaccinations a day, and is currently fully booked up to December 17.

A Sussex COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccination Programme spokesperson said:“Our vaccination teams are working incredibly hard to provide booster appointments to as many people as possible and thank you to those eligible people who have come forward.

“It has been fantastic to see the numbers of people being vaccinated already in Chichester with nearly two thirds of eligible adults already receiving their booster vaccinations.

“We hope to make it as easy as possible for local residents to receive their booster vaccine and more appointments are being added to the system each week. If you can’t get a local appointment right away, please keep trying.