Meanwhile, 126,459 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 119,224 have had their second dose of the vaccine.

In Worthing, 43 people had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period and 483 people had tested positive in the past seven days, down 53 on the previous seven days – a 9.9 per cent decrease.

Some 85,185 people in Worthing have had their first covid jab and 79,823 have had their second dose.

Coronavirus stock image