England’s booster programme has ramped up but some neighbourhoods in the Arun District have more over-50s protected than others.

Latest figures from NHS England, which shows third injections up to December 12, shows, as of December 12, 59,908 people aged over 50 have now received their booster in the Arun District.

This represents 74.4 per cent of the local population, meaning 20,593 people over 50 have yet to receive a booster or third dose.

Figures which show vaccinations at a neighbourhood level reveal stark differences across different parts of the Arun District.

With coronavirus cases now at a record high in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Arun District have the fewest over-50s vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

1. In Hawthorn Road 1280 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 56.5 per cent of people in this age range.

2. In Bognor Regis Central 1961 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 58.6 per cent of people in this age range.

3. In South Bersted 1134 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 63.3 per cent of people in this age range.

4. In Littlehampton West and River 1049 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 66.5 per cent of people in this age range.