Arun District records three new coronavirus deaths as cases rise by 47

They sadly died within 28 days of a positive test, Public Health England said on Tuesday (August 10).

The figures also showed that 53 people in Arun had tested positive for the virus in the latest 24-hour period, while 406 people had tested positive in the past seven days – up 47 on the previous seven days.

A total of 48 people were admitted to hospital in the last seven days, according to the figures.

Coronavirus figures for Arun District

Meanwhile, 121,616 people in Arun have now received their first covid jab and 105,859 have had their second dose.