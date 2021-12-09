There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning November 25 to December 2.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the highest case rates right now as of December 2.

1. Hawthorn Road had 983.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 11.2 per cent from the week before.

2. Angmering South had 889.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 29.2 per cent from the week before.

3. North Bersted had 873 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 23.1 per cent from the week before.

4. Arundel had 852.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 28.4 per cent from the week before.