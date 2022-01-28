There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20% in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published to show cases from January 13 to January 20

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. South Bersted had 1184.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 158.3 per cent from the week before.

2. Ferring and Kingston Gorse had 608 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 80 per cent from the week before.

3. Middleton-on-Sea had 834.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.7 per cent from the week before.

4. Rustington North had 1220.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 52 per cent from the week before.