Aldwick had 372.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 63.2 per cent from the week before.

There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 16, up 15 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Wales has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 501 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 496 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 260 cases per 100,000.

Nyetimber and Pagham had 450.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40 per cent from the week before.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week

North Bersted had 731.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 39.6 per cent from the week before.

South Bersted had 522.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24.2 per cent from the week before.

Littlehampton West and River had 580.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.4 per cent from the week before.

Hawthorn Road had 734.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18 per cent from the week before.

Middleton-on-Sea had 773.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2 per cent from the week before.

Arundel had 621.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 2.8 per cent from the week before.

Angmering North, Patching and Findon had 350.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 5 per cent from the week before.

Felpham had 629.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 8.7 per cent from the week before.

Littlehampton East had 567 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 8.8 per cent from the week before.