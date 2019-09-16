Chief ‘disappointed’ in Yapton care home report

A health care boss has told of his disappointment in a report into a Yapton care home.

Warmere Court in Downview Way, Yapton, has been told it must change following the report which says it ‘requires improvement’.

The report was published on August 30 and follows four comprehensive inspections which say the care home ‘requires improvement’.

Commenting on the result Mike Smith, chief operating officer of Shaw Healthcare, which runs the home, said: “We are disappointed with the outcome.

“Additional training has been delivered to address areas that required support and more is scheduled to ensure we continue on our path of improvement.

“The many positive comments about the employees and care delivered shows we are making progress and we hope to return to a ‘good’ rating in the near future.

"Our plans have been shared with West Sussex County Council and the CQC, and we endeavour to provide a better service for our service users and families.”

The last full report was published in July last year but was followed by a focused inspection which saw the care home rated as ‘good’.

Inspectors found that the care provider had learned from concerns flagged previously but said some remained. Medicines were not always administered according to prescribing guidance, the report says, and systems did not always ensure people were protected from the risk of abuse.

Part of it reads: “There was a lack of oversight when one person had experienced unintentional weight loss.

“Systems and processes had not always identified the concerns found as part of the inspection.

“Those systems that had been introduced, were yet to be fully embedded and sustained in practice. The registered manager took immediate action to address the concerns raised and ensure risk was minimised.”

The reports also states that people were complimentary about the management and leadership of the home and that the registered manager was ‘someone who listens and cares’.

While the home was told it ‘requires improvement’ overall and in the categories ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ it received a ‘good’ in ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and responsive.’

You can read the full report published online here.