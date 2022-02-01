Bognor Regis care home rated 'good' in latest report
Crawford Care Home, in Alexandra Terrace, was rated 'good' in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report released on Thursday (January 27).
Inspectors visited the care home unannounced on January 17 and were satisfied with its provisions for safety, care and management. Staff and management had been fully trained in hand hygiene, pandemic awareness and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and were regularly seen using masks properly.
A residential facility capable of supporting up to ten clients with learning disabilities, autism or mental health needs, the report told how, even when the care home experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, staff mobilised to co-ordinate an effective response. "People's physical health was monitored daily by staff, this included their temperatures and oxygen readings," the report said.
"The provider had purchased additional equipment for individual use to minimise cross-infection. The registered manager and deputy manager had temporarily moved into the service to support the staff and maintain safe staffing levels. This ensured people received continuity of care."
Alongside continuing to provide safe and effective care during the outbreak, the report described how staff at Crawford Care Home worked hard to ensure the emotional needs of their clients were met.
"Staff and managers worked hard to prevent social isolation amongst people," the report said. "Where people had been unable to go to the shops, the registered manager created a tuck shop in the service. The registered 3 Crawford Care Home Inspection report 26 January 2022 manager arranged holidays by hiring a country house for the sole use of people."
Eastergate surgery is 'inadequate', report finds. Care home in Bognor Regis 'requires improvement', according to CQC report