Beat the Street game hailed a huge success in Coastal West Sussex

More than 16,000 residents took up the challenge to Beat the Street in the new free summer game for Coastal West Sussex, travelling just under 146,000 miles in six weeks.

The game invited individuals, businesses, community groups and schools to walk, run and cycle in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, tapping in at the special Beat Boxes to record the distance covered.

Freedom Leisure Healthy Walkers Group taking part in Beat Street

Funded by Adur and Worthing councils, Arun District Council, The Conservation Volunteers and West Sussex Public Health, the game was delivered by Intelligent Health in June and July, with prizes for the top teams.

Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health, said: “I was delighted to go to the launch in Worthing, where hundreds of schoolchildren and adults were really getting into the spirit of things.

“It’s great to see so many people outside, being active and enjoying themselves in our beautiful county.”

In Arun, the top schools were Southway Primary in Bognor Regis, which reached 16,000 miles, and River Beach Primary in Littlehampton, which had the highest average points per person, having walked, ran and cycled 13,458 miles.

In Adur and Worthing, the winner was Heene CE Primary School, which travelled 7,000 miles, and Palatine Primary, which had the highest average points per person.

The winning community group was Epic Training in Worthing, which reached 6,000 miles.

Additionally, players were able to walk and cycle in aid of a charity and the winning charity was RNLI, which will receive a donation of £500.

Lucky tap prizes on offer included a year’s family fitness membership from Freedom Leisure, worth over £1,000, which went to a seven-year-old pupil from Bersted Green Primary School.

Charlotte Simpson, Freedom Leisure active communities officer, said: “We were delighted to be involved with this year’s Beat the Street Coastal West Sussex. The total number of miles covered is incredible and we look forward to welcoming the winning family at Arun Leisure Centre.

“This game is really special because it not only encourages families to get active together but it also creates a Beat the Street community.

“In addition to hosting Beat Boxes at our sites and offering a prize, we also ran additional special events at centres for Beat the Street participants to carry on the fun, and we plan to continue with these going forward so that new found friends can continue to have fun together.”

Players are encouraged to keep hold of their cards as the organisers plan further events and initiatives in the coming months.