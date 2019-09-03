10 cancer signs you should never ignore

It has blamed staff shortages as a key reason for the delays, and has said government inaction is "crippling" the NHS. Public Health England said that around 115,000 people were diagnosed with stage 3 or 4 cancer in 2017, and the government has vowed to have three quarters of patients diagnosed at an earlier stage by 2028. Knowing the symptoms to look out for can be essential to an early diagnosis. Here are ten important signs to watch out for.

1. Persistent coughing Having a cough for a few months is more than just a bug or a cold, and should be checked with a GP.

2. Changes to bowel habits Changes in bowel movements like constipation and diarrhoea, as well as blood when you use the toilet, are all signs of bowel cancer.

3. Chronic pain Having pain that you can't account for is always something that should be check out by a medical professional. Bruising and joint pain can be common signs of blood cancer.

4. Unexplained bleeding Bleeding from the genitals - at times when a woman is not on her period - or anal region can be a sign of cancer and should be reported to a doctor.

