University of Chichester graduations: In pictures

Students start to use new Â£35million tech park

News you can trust since 1872

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165414001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165651001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165640001

The 10am graduation ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday 19th October. Pic S Robards SR2110191 SUS-211019-165340001

Nearly a thousand students will don mortar boards and gowns as they celebrate their successes including these graduates yesterday (Tuesday, October 20).