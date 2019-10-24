This is how pupils at every West Sussex school performed in their GCSEs
This is how pupils at every secondary school in West Sussex performed in their GCSEs this year.
Listed are the percentage of pupils at 39 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.
1. Bishop Luffa School, Chichester
Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 62.3 per cent