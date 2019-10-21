These are the ratings of every West Sussex primary school recently inspected by Ofsted
Listed are 46 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.
1. Glebe Primary School
Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019