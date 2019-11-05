How did your local nursery do?

These are the Ofsted ratings of every West Sussex nursery inspected in 2019

These are the ratings of each nursery in West Sussex by Ofsted.

Listed are nurseries, pre-schools and day nurseries and their rating from Ofsted based on inspections made in 2019. The ratings range from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website.

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 30 May 2019. Leech Pond Hill, Lower Beeding, West Sussex RH13 6NR

1. A Step Ahead Childrens Nursery

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 30 May 2019. Leech Pond Hill, Lower Beeding, West Sussex RH13 6NR
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 October 2019. Ifield Community Centre, Ifield Drive, Crawley RH11 0HD

2. Muddy Puddles Pre-School

Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 October 2019. Ifield Community Centre, Ifield Drive, Crawley RH11 0HD
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 26 March 2019. Windmill Avenue, Hassocks, West Sussex BN6 8LJ

3. The A House Pre-School

Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 26 March 2019. Windmill Avenue, Hassocks, West Sussex BN6 8LJ
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 May 2019. Village Centre, Horsham RH12 3LY

4. Skylarks Community Pre-School

Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 3 May 2019. Village Centre, Horsham RH12 3LY
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9