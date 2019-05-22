The Academy Selsey marks official opening of new school building after fire

More than 100 people attended the official opening of The Academy Selsey’s new school building last week.

Students and staff, who had been taught in temporary teaching blocks for almost three years following a devastating fire which destroyed 80 per cent of the old building, moved into the new site last month.

The formal opening was kicked off by Dr Karen Roberts, chief executive of The Kemnal Academies Trust, who gave a speech thanking all those who played a part in the rebuild project.

She said: “It has been a tremendous effort.

“Our decision to continue to provide secondary education in Selsey has been vindicated with a high-quality building that will engender great pride and be at the heart of its community.”

The bespoke new building features state-of-the-art classrooms, a library, an arts wing and information technology spaces, as well as purpose-built classrooms for specialist subjects such as science and food technology.

The buildings can cater for up to 750 pupils and are energy efficient.

Tom Garfield, headteacher at The Academy Selsey, praised the school’s staff for their ‘resilience, dedication and professionalism’ and thanked the community for its ‘overwhelming support’.

He said: “These incredible buildings now provide the facilities and educational environment that our staff and students deserve – facilities that will set the tone for education on the peninsula for years to come.”

Lara Denison, a partner at Ridge and Partners LLP, who were responsible for the architecture, engineering and project management over the course of the project, said: “Ridge was delighted to support the team at The Kemnal Academies Trust to re-design and project manage the construction of the school which we hope children and teachers alike will love for many years to come.”

The opening came just days after The Academy Selsey was awarded its first ‘good’ rating by Ofsted – read more here.

SEE MORE: The Academy Selsey celebrates good Ofsted rating

The Academy Selsey celebrates move into rebuilt school after fire