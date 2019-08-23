Seaford College headmaster 'immensely proud' after students achieve 'best ever' GCSE results in his sixth year

Seaford College has praised the headmaster after achieving its best ever GCSE results for a second consecutive year.

Headmaster John Green said he was 'immensely proud' after Seaford College, in Petworth, continued to see improvements 'through teamwork with students, staff and parents'.

Headmaster John Green celebrating results with Tabitha Hill, Nia Burkinshaw, Harry Thompson and Sam French. Photo: Seaford College

He said: "We’ve consistently seen improvements each year and it’s great to see our best ever results for both GCSE and A Level for a second consecutive year.

"We have achieved our best ever GCSE grade 9-4 results (A**-C) whilst maintaining the impressive grade 9-7 (A**-A) percentage from last year.

"We’ve seen superb results across all subjects. For English Language we achieved 100 per cent grade 9-4. For biology we achieved 100 per cent grade 9-6, triple sciences achieved 100 per cent 9-4 and we’ve achieved incredibly strong results in music, art, dance and humanities.

"My academic strategy and culture of ambition is firmly embedded at all levels.

Olive Amin celebrating with headmaster John Green. Photo: Seaford College

"The academic momentum and all-round ambition has seen success from the academically-gifted through to those that find the exam process a challenge. These results provide evidence that the college’s academic strategy, and our focus on improving teaching and learning, is having a sustainable impact."

Mr Green said pupils at the college are 'increasingly ambitious' in all aspects of their education.

He added: "We are immensely proud of all of their achievements across our diverse curriculum. The superb results this year demonstrate the undoubted strengthening academic core at the school.”

According to a college spokesperson , Mr Green, who took up his role as headmaster six years ago, is seeing his 'successful strategy for the school pay dividends'.

James Blackwell with his mum. Photo: Seaford College

It added: "His focus on Academic Seaford, his restructuring of the school and the increased focus on ambition for all pupils has led to these superb results.

"Seaford is an incredibly proud, sincere and honest, academically non-selective school where league table comparisons are not of importance to us.

"Perception is never our concern - we are only interested in each individual child realising their true academic potential.

"Most importantly these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community."

Tabitha Hill with her mum. Photo: Seaford College

The college listed its 'notable successes' including; Tabitha Hill (seven 9s and two 8s); Sam French (five 9s, three 8s and two 6s); Thomas Jillians (six 9s, two 8s and two 7s); Nia Burkinshaw (four 9s, an 8, three 7s, a 6 and a 5); Rufus Mackenzie (three 9s, four 8s and two 7s); Harry Thompson (four 9s, an 8, two 7s and two 6s); Flora Mackenzie (three 9s, five 8s and two 7s; Hannah Bramsden (four 9s, two 8s, two 7s, and a 5); Erin Harte (two 9s, three 8s, two 7s and two 6s); James Blackwell (two 9s, an 8, two 7s, four 6s and a 5); Frederick Mayhead (two 9s, four 7s and four 6s); Jack Mortimer (two 9s, two 8s and five 7s); Gemma Harriott (a 9, three 8s, two 7s, a 6 and a 5); Charlie Jackson (four 8s, two 7s and three 6s); Jacques Newell (an 8, three 7s and two 6s); Olive Amin (one 9, six 7s, a 6 and a 5) and Toby Loeffen-Ames (one 9, two 8s, four 7s, a 6 and a 5).

The spokesperson said the college is looking forward to welcoming the 'highest number of sixth form students in Seaford’s history' in the upcoming year.

"These students will be the first to benefit from our development of a state-of-the-art sixth form centre which has been completed over the summer," it said.

Olive Amin with her parents. Photo: Seaford College

Nia Burkinshaw with her dad. Photo: Seaford College