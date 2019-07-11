School gardening club in Climping welcomes donation from Old Barn Garden Centre

The gardening club at St Mary’s CE Primary School in Climping has been given a donation by Old Barn Garden Centre to help with the pupils’ planting.

Paul Smythe, branch manager, visited the school to meet members of the club.

Paul Smythe, branch manager at Old Barn Garden Centre, at St Mary's CE Primary School in Climping

He took with him some compost, bedding plants and shrubs for the children, so they could get busy planting to improve their outside space.

Joy Mott, business manager at the school, said: “We would like to thank Paul Smythe for the generous support in providing compost and plants, which were gratefully received.”