Prize for pupil who chose winning name for Petworth House’s bat mascot

Meet Fangus the bat – the new mascot for this year’s Hallowe’en-themed Autumn Trail at Petworth House.

The creative name was thought up by Eloise Abbott, a year three pupil at Petworth Primary School in South Grove, Petworth.

Eloise Abbott, seven, receiving her prize for naming a bat from Sue Rhodes, visitor experience manager at Petworth House and Evan Cole, visitor experience assistant

Children at the school were tasked with the challenge of thinking up a name for the bat as part of a competition launched by Petworth House.

A team then visited the school on Monday to announce the winner at a prize giving ceremony, where Eloise was presented with a bat plush toy and a signed framed illustration from Maria Constant, the illustrator at Petworth House. Ewan Cole, experience assistant at Petworth House, said of the visit: “I think the children enjoyed it.”

Each student was also given a voucher for free entry into Petworth House and Park and a free Autumn Trail.

This season’s trail sees Fangus the bat throw a spooky Hallowe’en Party for her furry friends in the Pleasure Ground.

Young visitors will have to journey through the garden, locating the different party guests and taking part in activities, while discovering some interesting facts about bats along the way.

Mr Cole said: “It’s all about getting out in nature and learning a bit about bats.

“It’s to get out there and experience autumn as a season.”

Petworth House organises three trails throughout the year, including the popular Easter trail.

This autumn there will also be other activities for people to enjoy on a day out.

A free spot-the-pumpkin challenge gives youngsters the chance to win a sticker by finding all the pumpkins hidden throughout the mansion. Visitors can also build and decorate their own bat box to hang in their garden.

Find out more by visiting the National Trust website.

