Parents and carers thanked after Chichester High School is deemed ‘good’ by first Ofsted inspection

The headteacher of Chichester High School has thanked parents and carers after the school was deemed ‘good’ in all areas following its first Ofsted inspection.

Joanne McKeown said the children’s support outside of school has been ‘key to the success’.

Headteacher of Chichester High School Joanne McKeown. January 2019

She said: “On May 21 and 22 we had our first Ofsted inspection as Chichester High School. I am very pleased to advise you that we have been rated a good school, good in all areas, with an outstanding sixth form.

“We have been working tirelessly to improve results, areas of our curriculum and teaching and assessment so that all our pupils leave us with meaningful qualifications that support their post 16 choices. The report reflects this and also supports us in recognising that we have the capacity and right structures in place to continue developing as we move forward.

“As parents and carers, your support and feedback is key to the success of the school and our continued drive for excellence. My sincere thanks for your support, feedback and involvement on our journey to this point.”

Chichester High School was rated ‘good’ in effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Mrs McKeown added: “My aim now is to embed and secure the recent changes that have been made to raise standards across the school, and maintain the excellent experience of our sixth form pupils.”

Addressing parents and carers, she continued: “I will continue to hold my regular drop in sessions and the next will be with governors and I on Wednesday, June 26 from 9.30 to 11am and I would be delighted if you can join us.”

In its summary of key findings, the Ofsted report said the headteacher, who took up her post in January, has worked with her leadership team to ‘secure strong teaching, learning and assessment’, following a ‘decline in pupils’ achievements’.

It added: “Leaders, including governors, have high expectations and aspirations for the academic and social success of all pupils.

“Senior and middle leaders are effective in improving the quality of teaching and learning.

“As a result, pupils enjoy learning and strive to achieve well in subjects across the curriculum.”

The report also noted that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive ‘effective support’ to enable them to access the curriculum ‘confidently and successfully’.

However, the inspector did find that disadvantaged pupils ‘do not make strong progress in many areas of the curriculum’ to catch up with other pupils nationally.

It added: “Although most pupils demonstrate exemplary attitudes towards learning, a minority of pupils’ low-level poor behaviour is not addressed

consistently well. Consequently, these pupils do not make as much progress as their peers.

“Teachers do not consistently use assessment information about pupils to inform the planning and teaching of some lessons. Some teaching, therefore, does not meet the needs of pupils.”