New science block for Felpham Community College

Students at Felpham Community College have said they are 'really excited' for the opening of a brand-new science block at the school.

Felpham Community College students and staff celebrated the start of the last half term of the year by moving into the new science block last week. Building work at FCC started last summer across the campus, with full completion planned for October 2019.

Partryk Lickowski and Katy Ribbons, year seven students, said: “The new science building fits in really well with what was already here, you don’t notice that it is different, just that there are extra classrooms and everything is new.

"We have more modern equipment to use now and it is nice to know that all our science lessons will be in labs and none in normal classrooms. We are really excited for the new build to open later this year as we have heard it is going to be really good.”

The two new science laboratories is the first part of the work to be finished and were opened to students on Monday June 3.

Mark Anstiss, Headteacher commented: “This is an exciting time for FCC. Students and staff have been brilliant this year working around the building work, and Sunninghill Construction (our building contractors) have kept disruption to learning to a minimum.

"The new science labs will allow for all science lessons to be in specialised classrooms with modern equipment and facilities to allow the best possible experience for our students. It has been great to open them up for this half term and see the appreciation and enthusiasm from our students.

"We are well on track for the rest of our building improvements to be ready to open after October half term.

"The finished new building will contain a state of the art drama studio with the latest lighting equipment and will also include a new home for the music department, with new Apple computers, integrated music keyboards, a purpose designed recording studio and six fully soundproofed practice rooms.

"On the ground and first floors there will be six dedicated design and technology classrooms with all the latest equipment. A further 20 classrooms will provide a new home for ICT, business and vocational studies and modern foreign language departments. We are also extending the PE building to include two additional changing rooms and classrooms and a seminar room.

"We are all looking forward to opening the new facilities and giving students and staff the surroundings and equipment they deserve.”