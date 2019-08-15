Midhurst Rother College A level results: Students congratulated on 'excellent' results

Students at Midhurst Rother College are today celebrating after receiving some very good A Level results and university offers.

The vast majority of students have accepted places at their first choice university, including some of the most prestigious in the country, whilst others have gained apprenticeships or have gone into employment.

Sophie Brownbill and family

Across the school, there were particularly strong results in key STEM subjects such as maths, where 65 per cent of entries achieved A*-B grades. other notable high performing subjects were English literature, computer science, art and psychology.

Alongside strong subject performance, there were some excellent individual performances including:

• Sophie Brownbill, who achieved an A* in psychology and As in english literature and history, and is going to the University of Durham to read history;

• Max Byars-Mansell, who also achieved straight A*s in maths, further maths and computer science, and is taking up an offer from the University of Bath to read computer science;

Amberley Lloyd

• Emily Chuter, who achieved straight A*s in biology, chemistry and maths and has secured a place at the University of East Anglia to read Medicine;

• Harry Keartland, who achieved an A* in maths and Bs in further maths and computer science. Harry will now go onto read computer science at the University of Bath

• Amberly Lloyd, who secured straight As in english literature, history and psychology and has secured a place at the University of Bath to study psychology;

• Nicholas Searle-Donoso, who achieved A*s in english literature and psychology and an A in religious studies and will now read English literature at the University of Durham;

Siobhan Hook, Max Bryars-Mansell, Roger Burton (Assistant Principal KS5)

• Gemma Bell, will go on to study philosophy at the University of Warwick;

• Alfie Coulson, will go on to study ancient history and archaeology at the University of Manchester.

Stuart Edwards, principal of Midhurst Rother College, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students who are celebrating today and wish them well for the future.

"There are some excellent results which are testament to the students’ hard work and the dedication of our staff here at Midhurst Rother College who encourage them and help them make the right decisions on which subjects will suit them best.

“The Sixth Form plays such an important role in our school and sets the tone and aspirations for the younger students so, once again, it is inspiring for everyone to see our Sixth Formers achieve such impressive results.

"Across the Sixth Form, subjects such as maths and English did particularly well and the importance of this success cascades down to the years below.

“It’s important, however, that our young people leave here not only with the academic qualifications they need but also with a set of wider personal and interpersonal skills that will assist them throughout their adult lives.

"Our students take huge pride in themselves and in their school and we are equally proud of them and their achievements.”