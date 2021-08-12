GCSE Results: Felpham Community College students reap the rewards of hard work

The school’s strong showing allowed many students to pursue their post-16 pathway of choice, whether that be academic study at a sixth form, a paid apprenticeship or a vocational course at a college.

Mark Anstiss, headteacher at Felpham Community College, said: ‘We are very pleased with all of our students’ achievements today.

“Obtaining these results takes hard work, the current situation has meant that this has been a difficult and stressful time for the students, we are proud of the resistance and determination that they have shown over the last two years.

Exam results

“It is important to remember that these results reflect two years of hard work, perseverance and commitment of both the students and the teachers.

These great results provide our students with an opportunity to access our academic 6th form and provide a firm foundation for university or work in the future. Staff and students have worked unbelievably hard.

“I would also like to thank our parents and the school governors for their support and commitment to our school in these unprecedented times.

“In a time of real turbulence in the examination system, with a very wide range of qualifications being taken, it is very pleasing that our students have done so well.”

Year 11 students did exceptionally well, but many exceeded expectations, leading to a number of outstanding results.

Staff at the school have highlighted the following pupils:

Saanvi Sagar: 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Maya Siddall: 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s

Kiera Nanson: 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8, 2 grade 7 and 1 grade 6

Christopher Sargent: : 4 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s and 3 grade 6s

Finn Slater: 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8’s and 3 grade 7s