GCSE results a 'testament to student's attitude' at Academy Selsey

Academy Selsey says its students' 'extraordinary resilience' has been reflected by their GCSE results this year.

In what is the first set of results to be released since moving into a new building, the Academy Selsey is celebrating an 11 per cent increase in the proportion of students gaining a grade 4 or better in both English and Maths.

Academy Selsey. Photo: Liz Pearce

A spokesperson said: "GCSE results day is always a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the academic success of our young people.

"This summer is particularly special for us at The Academy as we celebrate our first set of results in our new buildings.

"Not only does this signify our new beginning but also is a chance to reflect on the extraordinary resilience of this group of young people who have experienced so much change and disruption during their GCSE studies.

"This years results are a testament to their attitude of never looking for an excuse and always doing their best regardless of the circumstances."

Headteacher Tom Garfield said GCSE results day is 'always an opportunity to celebrate the success of our young people'.

He added: "We are delighted with the improvements we have made this year and also the fact that ten per cent of our cohort are averaging above a grade 7 across all their subjects.

"Fantastic day, well done to all our young people."

One of the students who received impressive individual results was Aimee Garlick.

She said: "I am hoping to go to the Regis School sixth form. I got the grades I needed; 8s in all my sciences, an 8 in maths, 7 in history and 6s in English. I am so unbelievably happy with them and I hope this will help me to become a maths teacher when I'm older."

We also spoke to Grace Lyon who told us she got 9s in English language and literature, an 8 in history, 7s in biology, chemistry, maths and Spanish and a 6 in physics.

She said: "I will now be studying English literature, history and law at Bishop Luffa."