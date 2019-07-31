Exam results suspended as Aldingbourne primary school investigated

Key stage two test results from Aldingbourne Primary School have been suspended and are being investigated, according to the Department for Education.

The department said last year's key stage one results from the Westergate Street, Westergate, school were annulled following 'maladministration' found by the Standards and Testing Agency.

Parents have been made aware that the test results have been suspended.

A Department for Education spokesman said: "The Standards and Testing Agency (STA) is currently reviewing the outcome of an investigation into this year's key stage two results at Aldingbourne Primary School.

"Parents have been informed that test results are currently suspended pending the outcome. We await the outcome of the review and will work with the school accordingly.

"The STA last year upheld a finding of maladministration following an investigation into the school's key stage one assessments for 2018. As a result the STA annulled the full set of results."