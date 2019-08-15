A levels: ‘Outstanding’ results for Havant and South Downs College

Results published this morning (Thursday) show that Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) has continued to achieve ‘outstanding’ A level and vocational results.

The college, with bases at Havant and Waterlooville, has secured an excellent overall pass rate of 97 per cent, with 54 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades or equivalent and 28 per cent achieving the toughest A*/A grades or

equivalent.

HSDC is delighted that the high grades achieved by its students remain excellent.

The college sais students have worked really hard to achieve to the best of their ability and staff have provided ongoing support to get the best results possible.

Many students have put in a tireless amount of effort to achieve their grades, which makes celebrating their successes even more rewarding.

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of HSDC, said: “We are thrilled to report another strong set of A level and BTEC results.

“They reflect the enormous efforts of our teachers and most importantly, our students on all courses who deserve many congratulations as their hard work has clearly paid off.

“We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers, be that to higher education, apprenticeship or employment.”

If you would like to find out more about A levels, vocational courses, higher education or other subjects at HSDC, please visit its website hsdc.ac.uk