A levels: Chichester College students celebrate 100 per cent pass rate

The college recorded a 100 per cent pass rates for A levels, according to figures just released for 2021, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of students also securing the highest grades of A*-B and more than 92 per cent achieving A*-C grades.

Students studying geography and computer science did particularly well, with 100 per cent achieving A*-B grades – while further maths, sociology and English language and literature recorded A*-B pass rates of more than 85 per cent.

Exam results

Helen Loftus, interim principal at Chichester College, said: “This is a really remarkable set of results for our students, who have worked so hard to achieve their grades.

“They have endured two highly unusual years of learning, disrupted through national lockdowns while the country has been in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic – but have shown great commitment and determination through it all.

“I think it’s really important to celebrate their achievements and they should be extremely proud.

“We should also acknowledge the dedication shown by their lecturers, who have gone above and beyond to support their students – the vast majority of whom will be progressing to the next stages of their educational journey with confidence.”