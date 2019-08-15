A levels: Chichester College gets 99.5 per cent pass rate

Chichester College’s A level pass rate has hit a fantastic 99.5 per cent - its best set of results yet,

That’s according to the figures just released for 2019.

Chichester College is celebrating its students' success

The college has also seen an increase in the number of students achieving high grades, with more than 52 per cent celebrating A*-B grades.

That’s up more than four percentage points compared to last year.

Helen Loftus, vice principal at Chichester College, said: “This is a phenomenal set of results for our students.

“To achieve 99.5 per cent – our highest ever pass rate – is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates the commitment of our students.

“They have worked incredibly hard to achieve these well-deserved grades at a time when assessments are becoming harder.”

An impressive 22 out of 24 A level subjects recorded 100 per cent pass rates, including several traditionally difficult subjects such as chemistry, biology and English literature and language.

The results for the college’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects were particularly good, with more than 88 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

This includes 93 per cent of chemistry students celebrating A*-B grades and 100 per cent of biology students achieving A*-C.

Andrew Green, executive principal at the Chichester College Group, said: “In recent years, we have seen major changes to the way A levels are delivered, with subjects more heavily assessed by examination at the end of the course.

“This is challenging and students can feel under more pressure than ever, so for them to achieve our highest ever pass rate just makes their achievements even greater.

“I am extremely proud of our students.

“Their outstanding results mean they can progress onto and into their dream university, apprenticeship or job.

“Many will progress on our own higher education courses, which will lead them to great employment opportunities too.

“Congratulations to the students, their family and friends who have supported them throughout their studies and to our staff, who work extremely hard to ensuring our students are able to receive the best opportunities we can give them.”

Worthing College – which, alongside Chichester, Crawley and Brinsbury Colleges, is part of the Chichester College Group – has also achieved a fantastic set of A level results for 2019, the group said.

Students achieved a 99.1 per cent pass rate for A levels – its best year to date.

If you would like to find out more about A levels, higher education or other courses at Chichester College visit www.chichester.ac.uk/alevels or contact the admissions team on 01243 786321.