A-Level results: 'Outstanding personal performances' at Chichester High School

Chichester High School has seen an increase of students achieving A* to A grades after this year's A-Level results were announced.

The high school has also revealed that 72 per cent of students attained A*-C grades with an overall pass rate of 99 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

Tom Woolnagh and Alex Pendle spoke to us about their results and future ambitions

Vickie Smith, head of Sixth Form, said: "The success of our students A-Levels results reflects the commitment, dedication and sheer hard work that they have put into their time at CHS, both inside and outside the classroom.

"It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see so many of our students achieving their expected places at a wide range of universities including Cardiff, Exeter, Imperial College London, Southampton and Warwick.

"As always, students and staff have worked really hard for these results and we are very pleased that their efforts have been rewarded. We wish all our students every success and happiness in their future."

Deputy headteacher Naomi Lewry with Florence Bromfield and Mia Dannatt

A spokesperson for the school said there were many 'outstanding personal performances', allowing the majority of students to take up their first choice university.

A number of these students spoke to the Observer after collecting their results.

Tom Woolnagh said he got into Reading university, where he will study real estate management.

He said: "I did reasonably well. I studied biology, business and geography and got A,B,and B.

Amy Howells and Olivia Warwick

"I've been interested in property since I was ten and want to go into real estate management.

"I got what I needed to get. I did work hard but I believe you should work smarter rather than harder."

Amy Howells achieved three A * grades and one A in maths, further maths, physics and English.

She said she has been accepted into the University of Birmingham to read Liberal Arts and Sciences.

She added: "I am really pleased. I have had to work hard by doing lots of revision, although it has not been fun."

Olivia Warwick will be going to the University of Nottingham to read Chemistry after achieving two A and two B grades in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry

She said: "I wasn't expecting to get a B in further maths as it was so hard.

"I'm really happy that I got the grades."

Having achieved one A* and three A grades in chemistry, physics, maths and further maths, Lauren Farndell will soon be heading off to the University of Leeds to read chemical and nuclear engineering.

She said: "I first became interested in chemical engineering a couple of years ago and attended a summer school in Leeds.

"I had already got in but I am delighted with these grades.

"I worked really hard and it was worth it in the end."

England hockey star Alex Pendle was 'really happy' with his results despite not getting into his choice of university.

He said: "I got a C for A-Level business and D for A-Level geography. I got a distinction in B Tech sport.

"I did not get into university but I think these grades will be enough next year when I re-apply.

"I am over the moon."

Tom, who has started a job at a builders firm, said he hopes to soon break into England's Under-21s hockey team.

Deputy headteacher Naomi Lewry spoke to us about the student's results.

She said: "It is great that we have got so many people who have got their university places. I am so proud of them.

"We have upheld our high standards.

"We even have students wanting to be teachers. [I would advise them to] remember days like this.

"The relationships we have here are really strong."

Other top performers, who achieved at least two A* or A grades across the board were:

- Aza-Bethany Howell, who will be going to University of Plymouth to read politics with law

- Harry Tollworthy who will be going to University of Nottingham Trent to read sport and exercise science.

- Emma Watson, who will be going to University to Plymouth to read history

The spokesperson continued: "We are extremely excited to announce that our sports academy has seen further success this year with students successfully gaining places to study sport related subjects at various universities including; Brighton, Chichester, Nottingham Trent and UCFB – Wembley.

"Congratulations to all of the students on the course, including Lloyd Coote and Adrian Potocki who have made outstanding progress."

