The West Street Deli in Chichester applied for the licence to be able to provide local drinks as well as their normal menu to customers.

Jonathan Jones, the owner of the delicatessen said: “We applied for the licence firstly to offer shoppers the chance to buy locally produced wines, spirits and beers in the city centre.

“It’ll be strictly local only on the retail shelves.

“In the summer people will be able to enjoy a takeaway local Gin and Tonic as well as make use of our seating that’s now been introduced.

The shop is also available for private hire.

Jonathan said: “We offer a unique & exclusive experience for any evening function. Be it a work do, corporate event or birthday party.

“Using long tables & benches we can accommodate up to 30 guests offering our amazing anti-pasti and local cheese sharing boards.

“People can bring their own alcohol or will be able to purchase from us one we have the license.

“This is available from now but strictly evenings only so not to interrupt our retail trading hours.

The shop has also recently been awarded a five star hygiene rating, which, in turn, has allowed the delicatessen to further expand the business.

Jonathan continued: “The inspection gives us the ability to offer homemade soups and hot pastries for takeaway and eat in too.

“Coffees are all £2.50 which is extremely competitive.

“Enquiries can be made via our social media pages, calling us or simply popping into the shop for chat.”