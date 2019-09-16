Update on future of Chichester's House of Fraser store

The landlord of Chichester’s House of Fraser store has revealed that it has been left 'underwhelmed' in its efforts to sell the site.

In 2018, the store in West Street was named as one of 31 across the UK that would close, putting more than 160 jobs at risk in the city.

Despite House of Fraser being bought out by retail giant Sports Direct, Chichester's store ceased trading in January this year and has been vacant ever since.

Harry Foster, from Savills Investment Management, has now provided an update on the store's future.

He said: "We have been underwhelmed so far, I’m afraid.

"No retailer at all would like to take it – either as a whole or in part, despite having marketed the property for most of 2019. The retail landscaped has fundamentally changed.

"So we have been looking at other options – cinema, residential etc, but due to the costs of construction it is not currently looking economic as a conversion.

"We are continuing to look at alternative options, but don’t have one yet."

These comments seem to dispel ongoing, unconfirmed speculation that Primark is interested in moving into the site.

