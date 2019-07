These are the takeaways in and around Bognor Regis that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in the past two years. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Royals Fish And Chips 9 Royal Parade Central Avenue Bersted PO21 5AJ. Rated on March 14, 2019

2. Rose Green Fryer 105 Rose Green Road Aldwick PO21 3ED. Rated on September 29, 2017

3. Ruchi 7 Durlston Parade, Durlston Drive, Bersted, PO22 9DJ. Rated on November 3, 2017

4. Small Fry 5A The Parade, Pagham, PO21 4TW. Rated on March 1, 2018

