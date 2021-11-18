Shoppers urged to go local with free parking in Arun this Christmas

Car parks throughout Arun will be free on Saturdays as part of a continuing council led effort to get Christmas shoppers to stay local.

The yearly incentive supports the Council's Return to Retail campaign, which is encouraging people to support local shops and businesses on the high street, a message shared by town and parish councils throughout the district.

Free parking will be offered at Fitzleet car park in Bognor Regis and Manor House car park in Littlehampton on the following dates: 27 November, 4 December, 11 December and 18 December 2021.

Parking will be free throughout Arun District in the lead up to Christmas. Photo: Liz Pearce

Provision will be extended on Small Business Saturday, which takes place on December 4. A national initiative designed to support and inspire small businesses all over the UK, Small Business Saturday means free parking will also be available in the Lyon Street and Hothampton Car Parks in Bognor Regis and the St Martins and Manor House Car Parks in Littlehampton.

With cases of Covid-19 still rising, an Arun District Council spokesperson has asked shoppers to exercise as much caution as possible while shopping. "Shoppers are asked to continue to follow government advice on shopping safely, including wearing a face covering in shops unless exempt, maintaining social distancing and regularly washing and sanitising hands."

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the Environment and Neighbourhood services committee, added: "We are pleased to again be offering the incentive of free Saturday parking in our council-run car parks in the run-up to Christmas this year. With high street spend declining up and down the country, we want to do all we can to support our local retailers at this crucial time of year.”