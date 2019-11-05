Rolls-Royce Motor Cars backs 'groundbreaking' programme for schoolchildren

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that it will be headline sponsor of Be the Change in 2019/2020, as part of its wider community outreach and philanthropic activities.

Now in its sixth year, Be the Change was described, by a spokesman, as a 'ground-breaking, inspirational programme' for Year 9 students across Sussex who may face challenges and difficulties within the school environment.

The spokesman added: "It focuses on happiness, confidence, hope, relationships and employability and encourages students to identify their personal barriers to success, before helping them to find ways of overcoming them.

"As a headline sponsor, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will help open children’s eyes to the world of work and the wealth of possibilities and career opportunities in and beyond Sussex.

"During the year, ten employees from across the business will act as mentors, or business guides, working with students in groups and one-to-one, both in schools and at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. They will also attend three plenary conferences, bringing together participants and supporting partners from all over Sussex.

"Be the Change extends and expands Rolls-Royce’s long-term commitment to creating opportunities and developing talent among local young people. In 2019, a record 26 applicants were accepted on to the company’s award-winning apprenticeship programme, which has provided world-class vocational training and education for over 200 candidates since its inception in 2006.

"The company also offers work placements for over 100 university students every year, and runs a highly prestigious graduate programme."

Mark Adams, director of human resources at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said Be the Change has 'such a transformative effect on young people’s attitudes, motivation and employability'.

He added: "As a company, we believe we have a fundamental responsibility to extend opportunity, unlock potential and invest in future talent. We are also committed to working with our local community in Sussex.

"Although our business operates all over the world, this is our true Home, where every Rolls-Royce motor car is hand-built. Our global scale and resources put us in a highly privileged position and we’re determined to use it to make a real difference in our local community.”