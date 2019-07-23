Poundland to move into Chichester's vacant HMV store

Poundland, which today confirmed it will be returning to Chichester, has now revealed that it will be replacing HMV's vacant East Street store.

After posting job advertisements online for a new store manager and assistant, Poundland announced this morning (Tuesday) that it would be making a 'swift return' to Chichester 'later in the year'. Read more here.

This followed the closure of the company's East Street shop in May, which sparked a great deal of sadness amongst Observer readers at the time.

Further to its earlier statement, a Poundland spokesperson confirmed the new store will be located at 7-8 East Street, PO1 1HE — which has been vacant since the closure of HMV in February.

Shoppers had hoped that the store would be re-opened to the public, due to stock still being visible through the shop's windows in the months since the closure, and remains so today. We have approached HMV for comment.

When asked if former staff members would be offered a job at the new store, the Poundland spokesperson said: “Sadly it’s some time since our landlord gave us notice to leave our previous premises.

"Some of our former colleagues have already found other roles, which is why we’re advertising for new members of the team at the new store.

"We’d obviously welcome any former colleagues getting back in touch with us.”

