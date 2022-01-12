New vintage clothes in Bognor Regis hopes to provide an alternative to fast fashion

Stocking branded clothes from the seventies, eighties, nineties and early noughties, Vintage Revolution won’t be the only shop of its kind in Bognor Regis, with Vintage By LouLou opening last summer, but owner Elliot Howard hopes he can provide something different.

“We do a lot of street wear, it’s not so much about dresses or suits or anything,” the 24-year-old said.

“There’s going to be nothing quite like it around this area.”

Elliot Howard, 24, owner of Vintage Revolution

Alongside the clothes themselves, Mr Howard said he is also interested in the environment and hopes to promote a version of fashion retail which is kinder to the natural world.

“There’s a lot of fast fashion out there,” he explained. “When you buy something from ASOS, you don’t really expect to have it for longer than six months. And then it goes into a landfill.

“There’s too much that’s being thrown away and I think we can do some good by re-purposing clothes that have already been made.”